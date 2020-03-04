Where’s Minnie? Dog rescued from Waukesha house fire ran away; search underway

WAUKESHA — Officials with the Waukesha Fire Department on Wednesday, March 4 asked for help finding a dog who was rescued from a house fire — and then ran away.

Police and fire officials responded to a home on Blackhawk Trail near Guthrie Road just after 4 p.m. following numerous 911 calls reporting a fire at a two-story, single-family home.

The resident was outside with three of her four dogs and advised one dog was still inside.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire on the exterior of the home as other fire crews entered the home to search for the missing dog — and extinguish fire inside the home that traveled into the attic.

The dog was found and taken outside, at which point he ran away. He was last seen near Blackhawk and Sunset Drive in Waukesha.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Minnie, a black and white Jack Russell Terrier, was asked to please contact the Humane Animal Welfare Society at 262-542-8851 or City of Waukesha Dispatch at 262-524-3674.

Officials noted Minnie might not be friendly.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but officials said it started on the outside of the home.

The residents were working with HAWS to shelter the other three dogs, and the Red Cross — providing the residents with temporary shelter.