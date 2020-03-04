Woman critically injured after being thrown from hood of car, suspect sought

Posted 5:25 am, March 4, 2020, by , Updated at 05:26AM, March 4, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injures Tuesday night, March 3 after being thrown from the hood of a vehicle. It happened near 35th and Center in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. to investigate a recklessly endangering safety complaint.

Upon arrival, police learned that a 39-year-old woman was on the hood of a vehicle when the suspect made a sudden stop, causing her to fly off the vehicle, critically injuring her.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the known suspect.

