18th Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser to take over MSOE Kern Center on Sunday

MILWAUKEE -- The 18th Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser will once again take over the MSOE Kern Center on Sunday, March 8. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of the event.

About WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser (website)

The 18th Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is a chili competition that pits over 50 Milwaukee restaurants, cafes and caterers against one another to determine the city's best chili as voted on by event attendees. Awards are given to winners in five different categories: best meat, best vegetarian, most unique chili, best heat, and best vendor display/presentation. Once again there will be chili pepper races in the mold of Miller Park sausage races, AWE's children's area.

Advance tickets are $12 and include 4 chili samples. Additional Chili sampling tickets can be purchased at the event for $1 each. Bring two or more non-perishable food items and donated them to the Hunger Task Force and you'll receive two additional sample tickets.

