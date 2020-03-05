Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

Posted 12:57 pm, March 5, 2020, by , Updated at 01:05PM, March 5, 2020

Getty Images

ATLANTA — The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old soap and water.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their faces, cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing and regularly clean surfaces.

We came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.