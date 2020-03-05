14 coronavirus tests pending in Wisconsin, officials say

MADISON — According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the number of pending tests for coronavirus in the state rose by eight from March 4 to March 5. With those eight, 14 total cases are now pending in the state.

To date, 39 people have been tested for the virus. 24 of those tests have come back negative and one has come back positive — in addition to the 14 pending. From March 4 to March 5, the number of reported tests rose by 13.

There is no vaccine for coronavirus. But everyday practices can be the key to stopping the virus from spreading.

“Wash your hand. It is one of the most proactive approaches you can take,” State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said.

As of March 4, state health officials said Wisconsin is considered at containment level. If and when that changes, so will the state’s response.