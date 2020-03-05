× Brown County sheriff seeks missing man with special needs, autism

ALLOUEZ — Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, March 5 asked for help locating a missing man with special needs/autism.

Raymond Duva, who turned 46 on Thursday, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Lebrun Street on the Allouez/East De Pere border.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.