Dramatic video shows train crashing into car that turned onto LA tracks: 'That's got to hurt'

LOS ANGELES ( LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Dramatic video shows a BMW driving onto tracks in front of an oncoming Metro Blue Line train in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles, causing a collision and prompting a warning from officials Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo shared video of the crash, which occurred about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 55th Street and Long Beach Avenue.

The video shows the driver turning left in front of the oncoming train after slowing down near the tracks. The light-rail train then plows into the BMW at the intersection, apparently destroying the car.

Please please be extra careful around train tracks and oncoming trains!! This driver made it out alive with only scrapes & bruises. We are grateful this was not a fatal collision. pic.twitter.com/wedMeShZRI — Detective Moses Castillo (@DetectiveMoses) March 4, 2020

“That’s got to hurt,” someone can be heard saying in the video, which was apparently recorded off a monitor.

From the severity of the crash, it’s not clear how the motorist survived, but Castillo said he was not seriously injured.

“This driver made it out alive with only scrapes & bruises,” the detective tweeted. “We are grateful this was not a fatal collision.”

A photo of the mangled BMW tweeted by another LAPD official, Cmdr. Marc Reina, shows the car’s front end was smashed to pieces and its windshield shattered.

The driver was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.

It appears that only one gate arm was down in the intersection, allowing the driver to proceed through.

