Former North Carolina firefighter charged with setting several roadside fires

Posted 7:28 pm, March 5, 2020, by

Timothy Wayne Stewart (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office via WLOS, CNN)

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a former firefighter is accused of setting several roadside fires in Polk County.

In a joint news release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Timothy Wayne Stewart, of Columbus, faces nine misdemeanor charges of setting fire to woods/lands/fields.

The sheriff’s office said Stewart is a former volunteer firefighter with the Mill Spring Fire Department and a former paid firefighter with the Columbus Fire Department — two jurisdictions where the majority of fires happened.

Stewart’s bond was set at $2,000. Authorities said he made bond and was released shortly after midnight on March 5, 2020.

“This case is a prime example of what can be accomplished when all of us — emergency services, fire departments, local law enforcement, and state agencies work hand-in-hand to keep our communities safe,” Sheriff Wright said in a news release.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire Marshal’s Office, and N.C. Forest Service worked together on this joint investigation.

