Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, The Psychedelic Furs to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion during Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Thursday, March 5 announced three more headliners for the BMO Harris Pavilion.

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform on June 24, Barenaked Ladies on June 30, and The Psychedelic Furs on July 5. Tickets for these shows will go on sale Thursday, March 12.

Reserved seat tickets for each artist will go on sale during the following days/times:

Goo Goo Dolls Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Barenaked Ladies Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m.

The Psychedelic Furs Thursday, March 12 at 12:00 p.m.



Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office. All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com or BmoHarrisPavilion.com for updates and to purchase tickets.