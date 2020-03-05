LIVE: Milwaukee Health Department discusses preparations for coronavirus
Help needed: Milwaukee County medical examiner seeks family of 63-year-old man

Billy Ray Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, March 5 asked for help locating the family of a 63-year-old Milwaukee man.

The medical examiner shared on social media Billy Ray Johnson’s last known address was in Milwaukee.

Officials at the medical examiner’s office received information to indicate Johnson may have family in Fond du Lac.

Anyone with information that could help in this case was asked to please contact the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office at 414-223-1200 — and officials asked that everyone please share this story to help find this man’s family.

