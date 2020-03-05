× IKEA recalls 800,000-plus 3-drawer chests that can tip and crush children

LEIDEN, Netherlands– IKEA is recalling 820,000 three-drawer chests because they can tip over and crush kids.

The KULLEN 3 three-drawer chests come in birch and black/brown.

IKEA officials said the chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip over and entrapment hazards.

The recalled KULLEN 3 chests were manufactured and sold from April 2005 to December 2019. The chests imported after Aug. 12, 2019 do not comply with the updated U.S. consensus standard.

If you have this product it’s important that it’s properly anchored to the wall. If not, you should stop using it, and place it in an area where children cannot access it.

You can then contact IKEA — with a choice between two options. You can receive either a refund or a free wall attachment kit.

Customers can order the kit and install it themselves, or IKEA will provide a free, one-time at-home installation service.

If you’d like to return it, you can either bring it to the store or arrange for a free pickup for a refund.

