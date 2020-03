KENOSHA — Kenosha police are asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case from June 2013.

Officials say Michele Harmon was found deceased in her residence on 27th Avenue on June 13, 2013. An autopsy revealed she had died as a result of strangulation.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.