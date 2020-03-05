More than 100 people become naturalized citizens in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- More than 100 people took the oath to become U.S. citizens Thursday, March 5 at the ceremony at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

"I feel amazing," Zehra Aygun said. "I was waiting for this for so long. I'm very proud to be an American citizen."

Aygun has been waiting for this moment for 19 years. She was joined by friends and family all decked out in red, white and blue.

"This is my crew right here," she said.

She joins a group of 110 others from 30 different countries who are taking the oath of allegiance to finalize the process of becoming an American.

"They're all American right here -- and now I join them."

During the 2019 fiscal year, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized over 834,000 citizens -- an 11-year high in new oaths of citizenship.