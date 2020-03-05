Nik Wallenda tightrope walks across an active volcano -- and Alex Trebeck is opening up on his cancer battle. Jacob Wasserman with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Nik Wallenda tightrope walks across an active volcano
-
New info on suspect accused of murdering Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee
-
The world’s richest man just bought the priciest property in Los Angeles
-
TMZ: Father of wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has died
-
Kobe Bryant’s wife speaking out for 1st time since tragic helicopter crash
-
Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at 30
-
-
TMZ: Tentative settlement for Harvey Weinstein’s victims
-
TMZ: Willie Nelson has stopped smoking because it almost killed him
-
Lava gushes from volcano near Manila; tens of thousands flee
-
Could there be trouble in paradise for Prince William and Kate Middleton
-
Virginia newlyweds on honeymoon burned in volcanic eruption
-
-
Up to 13 feared dead in volcanic eruption off New Zealand
-
Looking for a new car? A look at the best sedans in America
-
A couple got married in the Philippines while a volcano erupted in the background