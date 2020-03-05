‘No place for hate:’ Community rallies after biracial Cedarburg couple gets hate mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- People packed into a park outside of Cedarburg's city hall after hearing about a letter on social media. They were there to take a stand. Not just in support of one family, but also for anyone who has experienced something similar.

"We stand by love... and there's no place for hate here in Cedarburg," said Danielle Savick.

Neighbors of all ages and all walks of life stood as one Thursday evening, uniting in support of a Cedarburg family who was recently targeted with hate mail.

"I just want to cry. It's amazing," Shannon Lilly said. "I know the majority of the community is not like this person that sent the letter."

Shannon Lilly and Devin Harris on Wednesday found a letter in their mailbox addressed to "The Scums." The anonymous note read in part: "no one wants you infecting the area...get the (expletive) out."

"It's just devastating," said Harris.

Harris sat down with FOX6 News the day after the letter turned up. He says he wants to turn this negative into a positive: "Because you just fight hate with love."

After sharing the letter on Facebook, thousands of people reacted in support of the couple and their two children. On March 5, friends and strangers gathered to shine a light on love.

"I think it's a sign of the way the majority of us feel," said Austin Braganza.

And give the family all the more reason to stay put -- right here in the home, Cedarburg.

"It's more than I could have imagined. I definitely knew we would get support, but this is just...it's incredible," Lilly said.

The family has reported the incident to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities tell FOX6 News that they are investigating the matter. In the meantime, the couple says police have offered their family extra surveillance near their home.