Proposed 1% sales tax for Milwaukee County, needs state approval

Posted 5:43 pm, March 5, 2020, by , Updated at 05:58PM, March 5, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Mayor Tom Barrett and other lawmakers want to add 1% to the Milwaukee County sales tax, which would need approval from the state Legislature for a referendum.

The current law caps county sales tax at 6%.

"I don't want to eliminate public health officials," Mayor Barrett said Thursday. "I don't want to close libraries. I don't want to cut back on the important work that's being done to clean up our neighborhoods."

Right now, if you spend $10 on hand sanitizer, you'd pay 55 cents in tax: 50 cents for the state sales tax and 5 cents for the county. The sales tax proposal would raise the Milwaukee County tax by 10 cents.

Budget uses

The extra money could lead to an additional $160 million that would go towards property tax relief, health and municipalities in Milwaukee County.

The sales tax would exempt food and medicine.

If the state passes the bill, the issue would head to a referendum where Milwaukee County residents would decide.

