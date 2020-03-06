× Chicago’s Lou Malnati’s chooses Brookfield for second Milwaukee-area location

BROOKFIELD — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is opening a second store in the Milwaukee area this spring, the Chicagoland pizza chain announced Friday.

Unlike the Fox Point location, which operates as carry-out only, the second location will be a full-service restaurant with over 180 seats for dining. The Brookfield location will also offer carry-out, delivery and catering services. A private party room, outdoor patio and full bar will complete the pizzeria in the old Stir Crazy space at 15795 West Bluemound Road.

The restaurant will hire approximately 100 local employees and will hold a hiring event in the coming months.

Lou Malnati’s has 56 locations in Illinois, three in Arizona, in addition to the one in Wisconsin. They are known for their deep dish, Chicago-style pizza.