5 more pending cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, officials say

MADISON — The number of tests for coronavirus has risen by five Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

To date, 44 people have been tested for the virus. 31 of those tests have come back negative and one has come back positive — in addition to the 12 pending. From March 5 to March 6, the number of reported tests rose by five.

There is no vaccine for coronavirus. But everyday practices can be the key to stopping the virus from spreading.

“Wash your hands. It is one of the most proactive approaches you can take,” State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said.

As of March 4, state health officials said Wisconsin is considered at containment level. If and when that changes, so will the state’s response.