Kohler man injured, dog killed after being hit by car

KOHLER — A 37-year-old man was injured and his dog was killed after the two were hit by a car in the Village of Kohler Thursday morning, March 5.

Authorities say two men — ages 37 and 43 — were walking the dog on a roadway near School Street and Aspen Road when the 37-year-old and the dog were struck by a passing car. The 43-year-old was not injured.

The 37-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the dog died after being taken to a Port Washington animal hospital.

The driver of the car, a 61-year-old Kohler man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.