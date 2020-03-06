Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Kohler man injured, dog killed after being hit by car

Posted 2:48 pm, March 6, 2020, by , Updated at 02:49PM, March 6, 2020

KOHLER — A 37-year-old man was injured and his dog was killed after the two were hit by a car in the Village of Kohler Thursday morning, March 5.

Authorities say two men — ages 37 and 43 — were walking the dog on a roadway near School Street and Aspen Road when the 37-year-old and the dog were struck by a passing car. The 43-year-old was not injured.

The 37-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the dog died after being taken to a Port Washington animal hospital.

The driver of the car, a 61-year-old Kohler man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.