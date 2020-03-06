‘Major step forward:’ Wisconsin Center District reveals renderings for convention center expansion

LIVE: Milwaukee Brewers announce contract extension through 2028 for Christian Yelich
March 6, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Center District (WCD) revealed on Friday, March 6 renderings of its proposed expansion project during its board meeting.

The expansion will double the square footage of the convention center and generate $12.6 billion in spending over a 30-year period.

The Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) and Atlanta-based tvsdesign designed the new convention venue.

In order to remain competitive among its peer cities for more frequent and bigger convention business, the new facility must:

  • Increase the exposition hall square footage by 112,000 sq. ft., totaling 300,000 contiguous sq. ft. plus integrate six loading docks to support the added square footage;
  • Offer a ballroom with a minimum of 30,000 sq. ft. and a minimum seating capacity of 2,000;
  • Add no fewer than 24 new meeting rooms; and
  • Include no fewer than 400 parking spaces.

Other design elements include modernizing the existing facility’s interior, creating a cohesive feeling between the current and new facility; building new employee locker rooms, break, training, and briefing rooms; adding gender-neutral bathrooms, quiet rooms and nursing mother’s rooms; and creating outdoor patio spaces. The new facility will also include a centralized Visit Milwaukee Visitor Center.

