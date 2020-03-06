× Man shot, wounded by former Brown Deer police officer reaches $1.7+ million settlement with village

BROWN DEER — The man shot while resisting a Brown Deer police officer has reached a settlement with the village.

Manuel Burnley will receive more than $1.7 million after he was shot in 2016. The lawsuit was filed against both the Village of Brown Deer and former police officer Devon Kraemer.

Kraemer resigned in August — months after a jury could not agree on whether she was guilty of aggravated battery. The federal civil rights lawsuit sought compensation for injuries sustained in the shooting March 14, 2016 and attorneys’ fees.