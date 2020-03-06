× Man who drowned after falling through ice identified as Vietnam vet

LAKE GENEVA — The man who died after falling through the ice while fishing in a pond Sunday has been identified as a military veteran from Racine County, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a man that had fallen through the ice of a fishing pond on Townline Road near Lake Geneva around 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1.

Deputies in protective gear pulled 71-year-old Carlyle Braden of Kansasville out of the water and transported him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the pond’s ice was only about two inches thick and are unsure why Braden decided to try ice fishing at that location.

The Walworth County medical examiner is determining the exact cause of death.

Braden was a U.S. Army Veteran from the Vietnam War.