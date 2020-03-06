× Milwaukee DPW to host 9th annual compost bin and rain barrel sale

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works will host its 9th annual backyard compost bin and rain barrel sale this May with compost bin kits available.

The details:

Rain barrels, compost bins, and composter accessories must be pre-ordered online at milwaukeecompostersale.ecwid.com by April 24

Pick up purchased items on Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Wilson Recreation Center parking lot, 4001 S. 20th Street

Pick-up on May 9 will take place rain or shine.

If you cannot attend pick up on May 9, you must arrange for another person to pick up on your behalf.

No day-of sales will be made at Wilson Recreation Center on May 9 – pre-orders by April 24 only will be honored.

This sale is not restricted to City of Milwaukee residents

Earth Machine compost bins and SYSTERN rain barrels will be available for $50 and $69 respectively (including tax), a significant savings from regular retail prices of $100 and $120, respectively. Visit milwaukee.gov/CompostBinSale for more information.

New to composting? Consider attending one of our Introduction to Backyard Composting classes this spring:

Milwaukee Public Library Branches

Washington Park: Thurs., March 19, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Center Street: Tues., March 31, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Atkinson: Tues., April 14, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street: Tues., April 21, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Martin Luther King: Thurs., April 23, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Villard Square: Tues., April 28, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Composting and rainwater harvesting go hand in hand. One inch of rainwater falling onto a 1,000 square-foot roof yields up to 600 gallons of water saved from our stormwater sewer systems. Residents can use this harvested water for their lawns and gardens without turning on the tap, which conserves our natural resources and helps save money on their water bills. To learn more about rainwater harvesting, visit freshcoast740.com.

Visit MilwaukeeRecycles.com for more information or call 414-286-CITY (2489).