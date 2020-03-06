× Milwaukee man charged in shooting outside liquor store, victim was unintended target

MILWAUKEE — Melvin Walton has been charged with the Sept. 29, 2019 shooting death of a 53-year-old man outside of a liquor store at 11th Street and West Atkinson Avenue, police say.

According to a criminal complaint, the 53-year-old was the unintended target of the shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries on Oct. 16, 2019.

A witness saw a shooter or shooters fire from a black Saturn car. In a photo lineup, the witness identified Walton as the driver of the car.

Surveillance video from the liquor store and other nearby businesses show the suspect in a black car that appears to be a Saturn Aura.

A second witness said Walton had told her that someone had shot up his car and that he accidentally shot the wrong guy, according to the complaint.

According to police, the second witness was able to identify Walton in a line-up. She said he drove a black car, but got rid of it after the shooting and was now driving a blue BMW.

Police located Walton at a residence in Waukesha. Parked in the driveway was a blue BMW and inside the garage was a black Saturn Aura with damage consistent to bullet strikes. The car had been cleaned and the plates had been taken off the car.

Walton was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon. He’s due back in court for his preliminary hearing on March 16.