Milwaukee police: 22-year-old man shot, wounded near 15th and Keefe

Posted 10:14 am, March 6, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded near 15th and Keefe on Friday morning, March 6.

Officials say the shooting incident happened around 7 a.m. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury — and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was robbed by unknown suspects.

Milwaukee police are seeking the suspects involved.

If anyone has any information that could help in this case, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

