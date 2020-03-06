LIVE: Milwaukee Brewers announce contract extension through 2028 for Christian Yelich
North America’s largest adventure park to open in Chicago suburb

Posted 10:27 am, March 6, 2020

LEMONT, Ill. (WGN) — What’s being dubbed as the biggest adventure park in North America is coming to Illinois this summer.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries Adventure Park is set to open in Lemont in May.

According to Forbes, the park will feature 300 acres of free-standing towers for patrons to climb and navigate. The park will also feature the largest zipline in North America at 120 feet tall, an outdoor mountain biking skills track, a climbing wall and water activities that include kayaking, canoeing and paddle boating.

The Village of Lemont and Township of Lemont are partnering with The Forge in the hopes of attracting 1 million annual visitors to the village.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries is set to open May 25, with a grand opening party scheduled for June 27.

