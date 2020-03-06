Patching, joint repair, single lane closures: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-41/US 45 Cable Guard Project (Washington County) (Fall 2019 through late fall 2020)

In early fall 2019, crews began resurfacing 22 miles of I-41 between the I-41/US 45 split and the Dodge County Line. This stretch of I-41 will have guardrail and cable barrier installed and will replace the structures along I-41 over a tributary to the East Branch Rock River.

BEGINNING MARCH 16, 2020

Work Scheduled:

Cable barrier installation

Bridge reconstruction

Base patching

Milling and paving

Project Impacts:

Daily and nightly lane and ramp closures during the weekdays.

Median crossovers for bridge reconstruction just north of WIS 33 beginning late spring through early fall.

Minor delays are expected.

* New Project Coming Soon

I-43 Rehabilitation Project (Walworth County) Mid-March 2020 through late fall 2021

BEGINNING MARCH 16, 2020

This project along I-43 is approximately 16 miles in length and extends from the Rock County Line to US 12 in Walworth County. The purpose of this project is to extend the service life of the highway and existing structures along the corridor. Four of the existing bridge structures along I-43 are in need of deck replacements based on the condition of each structure. In addition, numerous other structures will undergo various minor improvements.

Improvements Include:

Patching, joint repair, and diamond grinding on 16 miles of the existing I-43 concrete pavement.

Bridge deck repair on I-43 over US 12, Centralia Street, and County X.

30 structures throughout the corridor will receive a variety of improvements such as concrete deck overlays and steel girder painting.

Minor drainage improvements such as cleaning culvert pipes and repair damaged or deficient drainage structures.

Project Impacts:

I-43 will remain open to traffic during construction, however, lane closures are expected throughout the 16-mile corridor.

Single lane closures in each direction along the corridor.

Overnight, short-term ramp and adjacent crossroad closures.

Long-term ramp closures to allow for deck replacements at the following locations:

County Road X

WIS 67

US 12

Efforts will be made to minimize the times when concurrent long-term ramp closures are in place at both the WIS 67 and US 12 interchanges. Detours will be posted.