× Pets can test positive for coronavirus, but aren’t contagious

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — There’s no doubt, our fur babies are a big part of the family. We love them, play with them and care for them when they get sick. And with the coronavirus spreading quickly, some fear our pets may get infected.

“One dog tested positive, another dog tested negative and both belong to an owner who had the coronavirus,” said Dr. Valri Brown with Dog and Cat Clinic and Laser Center in Shreveport of a case elsewhere in the U.S.

Although the coronavirus is believed to have started from a bat, pets cannot spread the virus, Brown said, so there’s no need to panic. Pets can contract it but they are considered a dead-end host.

“They may be able to get it, but the dog that was positive is not sick from the virus and there’s no indication right now that they can spread the virus. And if that were the case it would have already become a big issue,” said Brown.

When it comes to traveling with your fur baby, Brown says to avoid travel unless it’s necessary.

“I probably wouldn’t even travel with my pet unless I absolutely had to just to be on the safe side until all of this blows over,” said Brown.

Because the virus is fairly new, more research needs to be done when it comes to pets. Brown suggests being vigilant when it comes to your pet’s health. If you do notice your pet is having respiratory difficulties, make sure you pay you, veterinarian, a visit.

There are some viral infections that may be contagious between you and your pet such as rabies, norovirus and Salmonella.

The best way for your pet to avoid getting sick is to make sure you visit a veterinarian at least once a year.