Police investigating suspicious death near Appleton & Silver Spring

Posted 2:33 pm, March 6, 2020, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building near West Appleton Avenue and West Silver Spring Drive.

Milwaukee police were dispatched for a call of a sick/injured person around 8:40 a.m. Friday morning. The person was dead on entry.

The medical examiner was called to the scene for a possible overdose, but have ruled it a suspicious death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Officials have not released any other details at this time.

