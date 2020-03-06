× Police investigating suspicious death near Appleton & Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building near West Appleton Avenue and West Silver Spring Drive.

Milwaukee police were dispatched for a call of a sick/injured person around 8:40 a.m. Friday morning. The person was dead on entry.

The medical examiner was called to the scene for a possible overdose, but have ruled it a suspicious death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Officials have not released any other details at this time.