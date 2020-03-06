× ‘Resources to expand our operations:’ Rite-Hite announces plans for new world headquaters

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee-based manufacturer Rite-Hite Holding Corporation announced Friday, March 6 that it is in the final stages on the acquisition of 9.4 acres of land in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward for construction of its new world headquarters.

Reed Street Yards, located at 3rd and Freshwater Way, will bring together all Milwaukee-area Rite-Hite locations, totaling over 300 employees.

“The new headquarters will afford us the space and resources to expand our operations, attract and retain talent, and continue to support our customers in a first-class manner,” said Paul Maly, CEO.

According to a press release, the new site will feature a state-of-the-art customer experience center that will host customers from around the world and will serve as a training base for employees. The projected move-in date is March 2022. Rite-Hite has partnered with Eppstein Uhen Architects on this project.