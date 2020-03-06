Now open: ‘Restaurant To Be Named Later’ ready to satisfy your palate at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — “Restaurant To Be Named Later” opened its doors to the public at Miller Park on Friday, March 6.

This newest dining option is open year-round, daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner – reservations are taken, but not required. With culinary creations by Executive Chef Adam Miller, the new menu celebrates a variety of Wisconsin favorites with twists on classic food and beverage offerings.

On this Opening Weekend, March 6-8, there will be an opportunity for fans to enjoy the new experience and take advantage of special promotions.

All weekend long, guests can enjoy 20 percent off the fish fry, a 15 percent discount at the Team Store and a chance to win raffle prizes.

The restaurant will also offer half-priced apps and $2 off all drafts during the Brewers Spring Training games on March 6 and March 8.