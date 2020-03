MILWAUKEE — According to a release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a search is underway for missing 17-year-old Eve Jones Breitrick of Milwaukee.

She is described as 5’2″ tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has not been seen since Saturday, Feb. 29.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.