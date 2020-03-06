× Spring clean up after reckless driver injures 2 DPW employees

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Department of Public Works employees were hurt Wednesday in a crash near 54th and Hampton. They were cleaning the median when an out of control driver plowed into them.

As the snow melts, trash is surfacing in Milwaukee. DPW was just starting their annual litter clean-up efforts when the incident occurred.

“Litter is a major problem in the city in the spring,” DPW Commissioner Jeff Polenske said.

The commissioner spoke to city leaders on Friday.

“When you think you are working in a median or on the sidewalk those are somewhat safe zones you shouldn’t have to worry about cars and putting your life at risk.”

A little over a year ago, a DPW employee was killed by a reckless driver while filling potholes.

“They are our public servants. They’re doing something good in the community.”

In response to Wednesday’s crash, the department has halted clean-up efforts while they evaluate safety enhancements.