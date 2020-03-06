US Marshals seek Desmond Davis, who skipped out on his sentencing hearing in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- After being given multiple chances to come forward, U.S. Marshals are now asking the public for any information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Desmond Davis.

In October 2018, Davis was caught inside a stolen vehicle in the city of Wauwatosa. A gun with an extended magazine was beside him. Davis told police the gun was not his. He did not count on authorities searching through his cellphone. Police uncovered a string of incriminating videos Davis recorded showing off the weapon he denied having. He eventually pleaded guilty.

In January of this year, Davis added to his legal troubles when he failed to show up to his sentencing in Milwaukee County.

"We're having a difficult time to locate him," the deputy U.S Marshal on the case said. "It's important for them to understand the best thing for him to do is turn himself in."

Davis has drug dealing, assault, and battery in his criminal history. U.S. Marshals say Davis is aware he is wanted -- and authorities have questioned his family.

Right now, authorities consider Davis armed and dangerous. They discourage anyone from helping him escape. If Davis is out there watching, he is strongly encouraged to do the right thing.

"He's got kids and I think he should think about those kids. He needs to take care of them get sober and take care of this warrant," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Call the tipline at 414-297-3707 if you can help. Reward money is available for information directly leading to his arrest.