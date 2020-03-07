1 arrested in incident at Brown Deer HS, police say

BROWN DEER — Police have released details of an incident that unfolded at Brown Deer High School Thursday night.

Authorities were called to the high school fieldhouse around 8:30 p.m. on March 5. At the scene, officers found several people arguing the parking lot outside the fieldhouse.

A 55-year-old Greenfield man was arrested after “multiple parties” told police he pushed a 16-year-old girl. No injuries were reported.

Video shared with FOX6 News showed what appears to be an altercation inside the fieldhouse that night before police arrived.

