× 3 people shot near 12th & Cherry following dispute, police say

MILWAUKEE — Three men were shot early Saturday morning after a dispute near 12th Street and West Cherry Street, according to police.

A call came into police around 2 a.m. for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, police found a 36-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the incident, a 40-year-old man walked into a hospital suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A third shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation showed a dispute escalated into the street just before shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-9360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.