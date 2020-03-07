American Cup gymnastics competition goes on at Fiserv Forum despite coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE — The American Cup is the most prestigious international gymnastics competition in the U.S. For the first time ever, it was held in Milwaukee — thousands hosted Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

“Everything has been great,” said attendee Kat Kappel. “I was a little concerned if they were going to have it.”

Gymnasts from more than a dozen countries — including China, Italy and Germany — all took the floor at Fiserv Forum.

Fans said they were relieved the event went on as planned, even as various events across the country have been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

“It hasn’t kept us at home at all,” Kelsea Barnett, an attendee, said.

A spokeswoman from USA Gymnastics told FOX6 News that there were “physicians on sit” and information was provided to all delegations on taking “extra precautions to prevent the spread of viruses at the competition.”

USA Gymnastics confirmed that Team Russia — initially set to compete — was the only team that did not attend but did not specify why.

In a statement to FOX6 News, a spokesman with Fiserv Forum said, in part:

“We are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation, including coordinating with the NBA, which is consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists to provide up-to-date information.”

It was not a concern for Don Keiser, who said life is too short to live in fear.

“There’s threats out there everywhere no matter what you do,” he said. “Go out, live your life, have fun.”

Officials with Fiserv Forum said they have hand sanitizer station units on order with plans to install them throughout the arena as soon as possible.