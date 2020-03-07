Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Climbers take one step at a time for the ‘Fight for Air Climb’

Posted 7:35 am, March 7, 2020, by , Updated at 07:39AM, March 7, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- The "Fight for Air Climb" brings people from all over the area to walk up 1,034 stairs, up 42 floors to the top of the U.S. Bank Center to raise money for the American Lung Association.

