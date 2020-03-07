Critically missing Milwaukee woman last seen Feb. 28, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for help locating a critically missing woman from Milwaukee.

Jacqueline Benitez, 45, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. near 12th Street and West Madison Street on the city’s south side, according to police.

Benitez is described as a Hispanic female who is 5’4″ tall and weighs 186 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7022