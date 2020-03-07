Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Death investigation of a 3-year-old underway in Dodge County, officials say

Posted 6:53 am, March 7, 2020, by

LOMIRA, Wis. — The Dodge County Medical Examiner was called to a home in Lomira for a deceased 3-year-old child Friday evening, officials say.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 7 p.m. for a deceased child at 725 Railroad Street in the Village of Lomira.

The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab, according to a release.

Officials have not released any other details of the case at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.