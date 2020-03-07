Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Driver leaves road, ends up in Milwaukee River in Grafton

Posted 11:28 am, March 7, 2020, by , Updated at 11:30AM, March 7, 2020

Car into Milwaukee River

GRAFTON — Authorities say a man was driving westbound on Pioneer Road around 8 a.m. Saturday morning when his car “left the roadway” and went into the Milwaukee River.

The driver was able to free himself from the car and make it to shore.  He did not require medical treatment.

Grafton Firefighters on scene

The car, however, ended up about 75 feet into the river.

Grafton firefighters stayed on scene to help remove the car from the river.

Officials have not released any more information on the events leading up to the incident.

