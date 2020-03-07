Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

From Opening Day to a blues festival, here’s whats happening in Milwaukee this March

Posted 9:17 am, March 7, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Kristin Settle from Visit Milwaukee stopped by FOX6 Weekend WakeUp to explain some cool things happening in Milwaukee in the month of March.

Eclipsed has now opened at The Milwaukee Rep

The Mama Tried Motorcyle show and Flat Out Friday return to Milwaukee March 13-15

Two Brothers, One Mind is happening at The Ambassador Hotel

NEWaukee is hosting Milwaukee’s Welcome Party on March 19

Don’t forget that Brewers Opening Day is Thursday, March 26 vs the Chicago Cubs

The Milwaukee Blues Festival closes out the month on March 27 at the Miller High Life Theater 

