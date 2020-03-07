× Milwaukee County Parks opening 2 golf courses Sunday, March 8

MILWAUKEE — The FOX6 Weather Experts predict a high temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, March 8. With the warm weekend helping bid farewell to winter blues, the Milwaukee County Parks system is taking things up a notch.

The county’s Lincoln Park and Lake Park golf courses will open for play Sunday at 8 a.m. — walking only.

The par-three Lake Park course is located on Milwaukee’s east side near Lake Drive and Newberry Boulevard. The nine-hole Lincoln Park course, located in Glendale along Hampton Avenue between Port Washington Road and Green Bay Avenue, will be open at a spring special rate of $11.

For more information on courses, rates and tee times, CLICK HERE or call the golf office at 414-257-8024.