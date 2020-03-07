Wheels were spinning for 5th annual ‘Ride for a Reason’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- A four-hour-long cycling relay at Lifetime Athletic Saturday morning helped young children who fall victim to cancer.

"We notice there was a need in this world for more care for kids that need more hospital attention," Studio Manager Stephanie Gogots said.

Cancer is diagnosed in 175,000 children under the age of 14 every year. Thanks to therapies from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, more than 80% of U.S. childhood cancer patients now become longtime survivors.

Colleen Kelley knows first hand.

"My family and St. Jude, that's what matters to me," Kelley said, "They saved his life."

Her son, Colton, suffered from a glioma, a rare brain tumor. He's been cancer-free for four years, thanks to St. Jude.

"They give you 100% the best possible care," Kelley said.

St. Jude families never receive a bill, meaning fundraising is critical.

A remarkable organization helping kids survive and thrive.

"It makes us really humble as a club to know what they are doing actually counts and matters," Gogots said.

You can help families of children with childhood cancer by donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.