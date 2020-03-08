× 27-year-old man injured in shooting near 1st & Lapham

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old male injured near 1st Street and Lapham early Sunday morning.

An argument inside a bar led to suspects firing several shots from a vehicle as the man left the bar. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Milwaukee Police Department is searching for an unknown suspect. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is asked to call 414-935-9360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS.