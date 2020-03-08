Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

27-year-old woman shot after argument, police say

Posted 6:38 am, March 8, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old woman injured near South 23rd Street and West Pierce Street Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, police say the woman was shot by a known suspect following an argument inside a residence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation as Milwaukee police search for the known suspect.

