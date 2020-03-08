Daylight Saving: A great reminder to do home safety checks

MILWAUKEE — While we might have lost an hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, it means more daylight, and spring a little bit closer. It’s the perfect time to do some spring cleaning and home safety checks.

“Definitely take a look at air intakes for your furnace, any type of blockage, anything that’s built up through the winter,” North Shore Fire Captain Dan Tyk said.

Tyk on Sunday reminded people to check the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and go over fire escape plans with loved ones.

“If either of those alarms is older than the expiration date of seven to 10 years for each of them, it’s time to go out and buy a new alarm,” Tyk said.

Sealed smoke alarm batteries are highly recommended. Fire officials recommended using this time to clear up areas around any type of electrical equipment, too.

“You’re decluttering and making sure that your home doesn’t have a build-up of any type of flammable liquids, as maybe we’re putting away snowblower gasoline and that kind of thing,” Tyk said.

Fire officials said all of these tips can be life-saving.

“The majority of home fires, especially where there’s a fatality, we don’t find working smoke alarms,” said Tyk.

If you can’t afford a smoke alarm, the Milwaukee Fire Department will come to your home and install one for free. CLICK HERE for more information.