Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Kids with cancer: Turning treatment into an adventure

Posted 10:00 pm, March 8, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Radiation is tough, especially on kids. A local therapist with a great idea -- it worked! The simple solution to a complicated problem. "Behind the Mask," Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.