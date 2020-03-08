× Philadelphia Border Patrol agents seized 1,400+ counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads

PHILADELPHIA — Border Patrol agents in Philadelphia seized a shipment of counterfeit toothbrushes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the more than 1,400 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads would’ve gone for more than $12,000 at the suggested retail price.

This was CBP’s second Oral-B toothbrush head seizure in five months.

In November, Philadelphia officers seized 20,400 counterfeit Oral-B toothbrushes shipped from China.

Agents said the latest seizure came from Turkey. CBP officers initially examined the express delivery shipment on Feb. 14 and discovered 1,440 Oral-B toothbrush heads that consisted of 260 four-packs and 200 two-packs. Officers detained the shipment as suspected counterfeit consumer goods due to poor packaging and questionable quality.

CBP officers then worked with CBP’s Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Centers for Excellence and Expertise, the agency’s trade experts and verified through the trademark holder that the products were counterfeit.

Officers seized the shipment on Feb. 24.

CBP officials noted counterfeit toothbrush heads pose a serious health threat to consumers, as do all counterfeit health care products. Counterfeit brush heads are manufactured in unsanitary facilities with substandard materials that may sicken users or cause bleeding to a user’s gums or mouth, and structural defects may cause the brush head to detach, and potentially choke users.