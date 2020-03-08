Plumbing malfunction had wine flowing from faucets, showerheads in Northern Italy

CASTELVETRO, Italy — No one likes plumbing issues, but this is one many people might not mind.
Red wine flowed from a faucet for a few hours on Wednesday, March 4 in Castelvetro in Northern Italy.
A malfunction at a local winery sent 1,000 liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes.
The wine flowed from faucets and showerheads for a few hours.
Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.
The town’s deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The health crisis has hit residents of Northern Italy especially hard.
44.503108 10.934616