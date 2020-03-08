Plumbing malfunction had wine flowing from faucets, showerheads in Northern Italy

CASTELVETRO, Italy — No one likes plumbing issues, but this is one many people might not mind.

Red wine flowed from a faucet for a few hours on Wednesday, March 4 in Castelvetro in Northern Italy.

A malfunction at a local winery sent 1,000 liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes.

The wine flowed from faucets and showerheads for a few hours.

Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.

The town’s deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis has hit residents of Northern Italy especially hard.